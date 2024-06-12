Will PM Modi visit Manipur after Bhagwat's remarks, asks Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday asked whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Manipur after RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s remarks on the situation in the north-eastern state.

Addressing a press conference here, the former Maharashtra chief minister also sought to know what was the difference on the ground after the abrogation of Article 370, which provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

"Lives are being lost. Who is responsible for the terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir?" he asked.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Bhagwat on Monday expressed concern over peace eluding Manipur even after one year and said the situation in the strife-torn north eastern state must be considered with priority.

“Will Prime Minister Modi visit Manipur after RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s remarks?” Thackeray asked.

"I am concerned about future of the country and not about future of the NDA govt," the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said.

He also said there were no differences in the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and the NCP (SP) led by Sharad Pawar, over candidates for the upcoming state legislative council polls to four constituencies.

“There is no difference,” Thackeray asserted.

It is a fact there was a “loose connection” in the dialogue (among the MVA partners), Thackeray said, adding that he was not here after the Lok Sabha polls.

During this time, all parties declared their candidates and nominations had to be filed within the stipulated time, he said.

The deadline for filing nominations was June 7. Voting will be held on June 26 and results will be declared on July 1.