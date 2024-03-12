Will PM take action against BJP MP Hegde to demonstrate commitment to Constitution: Congress

New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) The Congress on Tuesday stepped up its attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Anantkumar Hegde's remark about amending the Constitution, asking whether he would take action against the BJP MP to demonstrate his commitment to the Constitution.

Hegde, at a gathering at Karwar in Karnataka, had said the BJP needed a two-third majority in both Houses of Parliament to amend the Constitution and "set right the distortions and unnecessary additions made to it by the Congress".

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh asked whether Modi would take action against Hegde to demonstrate his personal commitment to the Constitution that he swore an oath to bear true faith and allegiance to.

The Congress also held a demonstration at Jantar Mantar here over Hegde's remarks with party leader and National Chairman of Dalit, OBC and Minority Confederation Udit Raj alleging that RSS idealogue V D Savarkar had said what is the need of the Constitution and Manusmriti should be implemented.

"RSS Chief Golwalkar had said that our Constitution is based on the constitutions of other countries. RSS did not accept the national flag for almost 52 years," he claimed.

Addressing the gathering at the demonstration, Congress' media and publicity department chief Pawan Kheda said, "We have gathered here to save the Constitution made by Babasaheb and will work to save it under the rights given in the Constitution." If the BJP wins the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, then the Constitution will definitely be changed, he alleged.

Prominent leaders of various organisations, including senior Supreme Court advocate Mahmood Paracha, also addressed the protest.

A six-term Lok Sabha MP and former Union minister, Hegde is known for his hardline views and his comments have sparked controversies in the past too.

The BJP on Sunday dubbed Hegde's remarks "personal opinion" and sought a clarification from him. PTI ASK RHL