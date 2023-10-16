Will pray to Maa Durga that corruption, atrocities end soon in Bengal: Amit Shah

Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday inaugurated a Durga Puja in Kolkata and said he would pray to the goddess that “corruption and atrocities” end soon in West Bengal.

Shah, while emphasising that he wouldn't delve into political matters, pledged to continue his fight in the state until a political transformation takes place.

"I am not here to discuss politics, but I will keep coming to Bengal and continue my fight until we witness a change in the state's (political) landscape," he said during the Durga Puja inauguration at the renowned Santosh Mitra Square in north Kolkata.

“I would pray for an end to corruption, crime and atrocities in the state at the earliest,” the home minister said.

Shah also commended the puja organisers for the ‘pandal’ (marquee) design, which resembles the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

"The Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is set to be inaugurated in January. However, the people of Kolkata have already celebrated the inauguration of the temple through this Durga Puja pandal. I extend my congratulations to all of you for this remarkable effort,” he added.