Will present my stand on quota issue after studying GR on Kunbi certificates to Marathas: Bhujbal

Mumbai, Sep 2 (PTI) Maharashtra minister and senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal on Tuesday said he was studying the government resolution issued by the Devendra Fadnavis-led dispensation to provide Kunbi caste certificates to Maratha community members who possess the records.

He made the remarks in the wake of activist Manoj Jarange calling off his five-day-old fast after the state government accepted most of his demands, including granting eligible Marathas Kunbi caste certificates which will make them eligible for reservation benefits available to Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

The government issued a resolution on the Hyderabad gazetteer and announced the formation of village-level committees to facilitate the issuance of Kunbi caste certificates to Marathas who are able to produce documentary evidence recognising them as Kunbis in the past.

Bhujbal has been opposing granting of reservation to Marathas in the quota for OBCs.

Talking to reporters, the Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection said, "My team and I are examining the GR thoroughly and also holding consultations with legal experts. After a detailed study, I will present my stand on the issue." PTI MR NP