Will prioritise Dahanu-Nashik rail link project, says Palghar MP Sawra

Palghar, Jun 16 (PTI) Newly elected BJP MP Hemant Sawra on Sunday said the revival of the Dahanu-Nashik rail link project in Maharashtra will be his top priority.

Talking to PTI, Sawra said he is committed to reviewing ongoing and pending projects in his constituency, Palghar.

The MP said he will push for the immediate consideration of the Dahanu-Nashik rail link project in the upcoming session of the Parliament.

The proposed railway link would cover around 167 km between Dahanu Road and Nashik Road stations and increase connectivity to the interior areas of Thane district.

He further said that he would systematically address the issues of health care, malnutrition, migration, and unemployment in the district, which has a considerable tribal population.

Sawra also vowed to navigate the challenges in land acquisition to expedite infrastructural projects such as the Vadhavan port and Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train. PTI COR ARU