Will prioritise resource mobilisation if MNF returns to power: Mizoram CM

Aizawl, Dec 3 (PTI) Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Sunday exuded confidence that the MNF will return to power by crossing the magic number of 21 in the 40-member assembly and said he will prioritise resource mobilisation to improve the financial condition of the northeastern state, if the party forms the government.

Zoramthanga’s key opponent, Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) chief Lalduhoma also claimed that his party is confident of winning an absolute majority in the assembly.

The counting of votes for the November 7 assembly poll in the state will be held on Monday.

"I believe we shall be able to form the government by crossing the magic number of 21, and without the help of other parties, we will form the government," Zoramthanga said in an interview with PTI Video.

He said if the MNF returns to power, his government will prioritise resource mobilisation to overcome the financial problem of the state.

"If we form the government, the most important (factor) would be the financial matter...Financial problem is the biggest problem. Resource mobilisation will certainly be my priority. And the same time, a lot of things have to be done for the welfare of people and in the fields of agriculture, horticulture, education, and health.

"But without finance, nothing can move. Resource mobilisation will be the top priority," the three-time chief minister said.

He also alleged that during the COVID-19 crisis, the Centre had promised to provide funds, but it "failed" to deliver.

Asked about the exit poll predictions that Mizoram may witness a hung assembly with no party crossing the majority mark of 21 seats, Zoramthanga said, "I hope such a situation will not be there. If it (hung assembly) comes, it is the responsibility of leaders of every party to see that they can form the government." Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) leader and the party's chief ministerial candidate Lalduhoma said his party is "confident of winning an absolute majority in the assembly".

Lalduhoma, a former IPS officer who turned politician, also claimed that there would not be a fractured mandate or hung assembly.

"I am very sure that such a situation will not arise..we are quite confident (of winning the elections)," he said in an interview with PTI Video.

He also said, "The chief minister is a false prophet. If he says they are going to form a government that means they are not forming. That is why we have confidence." Lalduhoma also said that they will give priority to preparing the state budget which will be completely different from the budgets in the past if the ZPM comes to power.

In the 2018 polls, the MNF had bagged 26 seats and the ZPM won 8, relegating the Congress, which secured 5, to the third place. The BJP opened its account by winning one seat.

The MNF won two more seats in the subsequent bypolls. PTI CORR BDC