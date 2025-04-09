Will protect minorities, their properties in Bengal: Mamata

Kolkata, Apr 9 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said Muslims were aggrieved because of the enactment of the Waqf (Amendment) Act and assured the minority community members that she would protect them and their properties in the state.

Addressing a programme of the Jain community here, Banerjee asserted that she will not allow "any divide and rule policy" to persist in the state.

"I know you are aggrieved because of the enactment of the Waqf Act. Have faith, nothing will happen in Bengal by which one can divide and rule. You send out a message that all have to stay together," she said.

Banerjee, also the Trinamool Congress supremo, appealed to the people not to pay heed to those who provoke them to launch a political movement.

Apparently referring to the violence over the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Murshidabad district on Tuesday, she said, "See the situation in the bordering areas of Bangladesh. This (Waqf Bill) should have not been passed now. We have 33 per cent of minorities in Bengal. What will I do with them?" The Waqf (Amendment) Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on April 3, and by the Rajya Sabha in the early hours of the next day after marathon debates in both Houses of Parliament.

President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the Bill on April 5.

"History says that Bengal, Bangladesh, Pakistan and India all were together. Partition took place later. And those are living here, it's our job to give them protection," she said.

Banerjee said that if people are together, they can conquer the world.

"Some people will provoke you to assemble and launch a movement. I will appeal to all of you not to do it. Please remember when Didi (Banerjee) is here, she will protect you and your property. Let us have trust in each other," the chief minister said.

At the Jain community programme, Banerjee said she visits places of all religions and will continue to do so.

"Even if you shoot me dead, you will not be able to separate me from (that) unity. Every religion, caste, creed... all of them pray for humanity and we love them," she said.

Banerjee said she goes to Durga Puja, Kali Puja, Jain and Buddhist temples, gurudwara, church and Guru Ravidas temple.

"In Rajasthan, I visited Ajmer Sharif as well as Brahma Temple in Pushkar," she said.