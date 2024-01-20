Will protect Myanmar border like that of Bangladesh: Amit Shah

Guwahati, Jan 20 (PTI) Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the government will stop the free movement of people at the Myanmar border and will protect it like that of Bangladesh.

Addressing the passing out parade of the first batch of the five newly-constituted Assam Police Commando battalions, he said the Centre is rethinking the free-movement facility with Myanmar.

"The India-Myanmar border will be protected like the Bangladesh border... The Government of India will stop the free movement with Myanmar," he said.

Shah said there has been a huge change in the law and order of the country under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi during the last 10 years.

Attacking the Congress, he alleged that people had to pay bribes to get government jobs during its tenure, and maintained that not a single penny has to be paid for employment under the BJP rule.

On the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, Shah said that Lord Ram would return home after 550 "disrespectful" years.

"It's a matter of pride for entire India," he said, noting that it was happening at a time when the country was on course to become a superpower. PTI TR SOM