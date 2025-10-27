Will protest any attempt to delete names of eligible voters: TMC on SIR in Bengal

Kolkata, Oct 27 (PTI) The EC's announcement of a special intensive revision of electoral rolls in West Bengal sparked a political slugfest, with the ruling TMC apprehending attempts may be made to "delete the names of eligible voters at the behest of the BJP", while the saffron party maintained that "no illegal voter will be spared".

Reacting sharply to the Election Commission's move, Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said the party will "democratically protest" any attempt to remove genuine voters from the list.

"If any attempts are being made to delete the names of any eligible voter, there will be protests. We have no problem with electoral roll revision, but in the name of it, if someone tries to delete the name of any eligible voter at the behest of the BJP, we will protest democratically," Ghosh said.

He urged people to remain calm and not fall into what he called the "BJP's trap".

"We would urge everyone to maintain calm and not fall into the trap of the BJP. Just remember that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee are with the people of West Bengal," he said.

The BJP, however, welcomed the Election Commission's move, calling it a necessary step to "weed out illegal voters".

Senior BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, said, "No illegal voters will be spared. Those who are legitimate voters have nothing to fear. But the infiltrators, who are the vote bank of the TMC, will be weeded out." The Election Commission on Monday announced that the phase two of the special intensive revision of electoral rolls will be conducted in 12 states and Union Territories, including West Bengal, starting November 4.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said the exercise aims to ensure that "no eligible elector is left out and no ineligible elector is included" in the rolls.

"The second phase will cover 51 crore voters. While the enumeration process will begin on November 4, the draft rolls will be published on December 9 and the final electoral rolls on February 7," he said.

The 12 states and Union Territories where the exercise will be held are Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

Of these, four -- Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala and West Bengal -- will go to polls next year. Kumar clarified that in Assam, SIR will be announced separately.

The ongoing SIR is the ninth such exercise since Independence, the last one having taken place between 2002 and 2004. Notably, West Bengal last underwent an SIR in 2002. PTI PNT ACD