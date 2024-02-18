Will protest throughout Delhi against obstruction to water bill settlement scheme: AAP

New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi Sunday said it will launch protests against inflated water bills and officials obstructing its proposed one-time settlement scheme aimed at addressing the issue.

Earlier this week, the party alleged that the Delhi government's one-time settlement scheme for redressing faulty water bills had hit a roadblock with the urban development secretary refusing to present the proposal before the Council of Ministers.

On Sunday, AAP convened a meeting at the Civic Centre here which was attended by its ministers, MLAs, councillors and office bearers.

Addressing the meeting, the party's Rajya Sabha MP and national general secretary (organisation) Sandeep Pathak said the Delhi government had announced a 'one-time settlement scheme' for water bills but the BJP-led central government obstructed it through officers.

"We will reach out to people of Delhi... We will protest throughout Delhi on this matter. Under no circumstances will we allow injustice to be done to Delhiites. We will continue to work for the people of Delhi," he added.

Senior AAP leader and Delhi minister Atishi said skyrocketing water bills in Delhi was the most burning issue for its people.

"Under this scheme, if you have had at least two correct readings in the past few years, your bill will be generated based on that reading," she said.

Delhi Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said the policy was passed by the Delhi Jal Board but due to some officers, it was not being presented to the cabinet.

"Officers have refused to bring this policy to the Cabinet. We are now going to launch a major movement regarding the settlement of bills of the people of Delhi," he added. PTI SLB IJT IJT