Will provide all support to BCCI to set up cricket academy in Tripura: CM

Agartala, Aug 16 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday said his government would provide all possible support to the BCCI to set up a cricket academy in the state.

Addressing the annual award function of the Tripura Cricket Academy (TCA), Saha laid emphasis on providing the best facilities to budding cricketers of the state.

"To become a successful cricketer, one needs to be physically and mentally fit. He or she needs to get proper training, and this will be possible only when a cricket academy is available," he said.

Saha said he visited the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru and saw the facilities available there.

"The state government is ready to provide all possible help to BCCI to set up a modern cricket academy in the state. If we receive a land requisition from the BCCI, the government will look into it seriously. The money in TCA's bank account is meant for providing the best possible facilities to the player," he said.

The CM said the TCA must look into expanding cricketing facilities in the subdivisions.

"I told the TCA to create facilities at the subdivision level so that players could practice there during the monsoon, as the state's climate doesn't allow them to play more than four months," he said.

Saha said the international cricket stadium being built in West Tripura will be ready in the next six months. PTI PS SOM