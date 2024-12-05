Will provide stable govt; Maharashtra will see politics of change, not revenge: Fadnavis

Mumbai, Dec 5 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said he will provide a stable government over the next five years and the state under his leadership will see politics of change and not revenge.

Addressing his first press conference after taking over as CM, Fadnavis said the mandate of people in the 2024 assembly elections reflected their expectations and love, and he is feeling the pressure of their hope.

He maintained Maharashtra will grow with same speed in social, infrastructure, industrial sectors.

The CM informed that election of a new assembly speaker will take place on December 9 during a three-day special session of the house beginning from December 7.

Fadnavis said the new cabinet, which now has deputy CMs Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena) and Ajit Pawar (NCP), will be expanded before the winter session of the state legislature which will he held in Nagpur later this month. PTI MR RSY