Will push for comprehensive trade partnership with India: New Zealand PM ahead of visit

New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) Ahead of his trip to India, New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has said that he will push for a comprehensive economic partnership with New Delhi and will explore ways to strengthen bilateral security ties.

Luxon is visiting India from March 16 to 20 in what will be his first trip to the country as the prime minister.

He will be accompanied by one of the largest delegations a New Zealand prime minister has ever travelled with.

The delegation will comprise ministers, senior business leaders, a community delegation of prominent Kiwi Indians and several parliamentarians.

"We're going to do everything we can to push trade really, really hard," Luxon told New Zealand media on Sunday.

"What I'm looking for is just a much more comprehensive economic partnership and how we'd move that forward," he said, adding, "I am determined that we are going to change the trading relationships with India big time." In New Delhi, Luxon will hold wide-ranging talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to explore areas of cooperation, deepen political and security ties and strengthen the economic relationship.

"India is an important power in the Indo-Pacific and I will discuss with Prime Minister Modi what more we can do together to maintain peace and prosperity in our region," the New Zealand PM said.

Luxon said travelling with a senior business delegation will help increase trade and business opportunities and promote New Zealand as an investment destination.

"The large and growing Indian diaspora make significant contributions to New Zealand. I am pleased to be travelling with a first-of-its-kind community delegation, to highlight the importance of the people to people links we share, and to profile the best and brightest among Kiwi-Indians," he said.

Luxon will deliver the inaugural address at the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi on March 17.

"New Zealand's relationship with India is more important than ever at this time of geopolitical uncertainty. I am confident my visit will achieve a step change in our engagement, as we continue to strengthen our mutual security and prosperity," Luxon said.

The New Zealand PM said strengthening ties with India is a key priority for him. "Since coming into office, I have signalled that strengthening our relationship with India is a key priority for my government." "We've already made incredible progress over the last year as we invest in building a broad-based, sustainable relationship with India, the world's fastest-growing major economy, and the place from which six per cent of New Zealand's population claim their heritage," he said.

The New Zealand PM hoped his visit will further strengthen the close links between the two countries.

Luxon will also visit Mumbai from March 19 to 20 before returning to Wellington.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday said Prime Minister Modi will host a lunch in honour of the visiting dignitary. Luxon will also call on President Droupadi Murmu.

Luxon's visit underscores the longstanding and enduring ties between India and New Zealand, the MEA said.

Luxon's visit underscores the longstanding and enduring ties between India and New Zealand, the MEA said.

"It reaffirms the continued commitment of both countries to further strengthen the bilateral relationship across all sectors and deepen our close people-to-people ties," it said.