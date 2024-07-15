Will put forth my side before committee, truth will prevail: IAS Puja Khedkar

Mumbai: Probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar on Monday said the truth will prevail after she makes a submission before the Central committee probing allegations that she misused disability provision and Other Backward Class quota to secure a position in the civil service.

The 34-year-old IAS officer faces accusations of using fraudulent means to clear her civil services exam, including allegedly misrepresenting herself under the physical disabilities and OBC categories.

“I will testify before the committee. I think whatever decision the committee will take should be acceptable to all,” Khedkar told reporters in Washim.

“My job here as a probationer is to work and learn and that is what I am doing. I cannot make any comments on that,” she said.

“The experts of the government (committee) will decide. Neither I nor you (media) or the public can decide,” Khedkar said.

“Whenever the decision of the committee comes, it will be public and open to scrutiny. But right now I don’t have any right to tell you about the investigation going on,” she said.

Asked if she is being targeted, Khedkar said, “Everybody knows what is going on.” The Indian Constitution is based on the fact that you are innocent till proven guilty, she said. “So proving me guilty by media trial is wrong on everybody’s part,” she added.

“Whatever my submission is, I will give it in front of the committee and the truth will come out,” Khedkar said.