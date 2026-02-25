Will put teacher eligibility test on hold in Jammu and Kashmir: Education Minister

Srinagar, Feb 25 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Education Minister Sakina Itoo on Wednesday said the Union Territory government has put on hold the conduct of Teacher Eligibility Test (TET).

She said Jammu and Kashmir would be the last to enforce the Supreme Court order, which mandates the TET for all in-service teachers of primary and upper primary classes, requiring them to qualify within two years to continue in service.

The minister's clarification came a day after the School Education Department designated the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) as the nodal agency for conducting the TET in compliance with the apex court order.

The Jammu and Kashmir government has designated JKBOSE as the State School Standards Authority in the Union Territory.

"There was a ruling from the Supreme Court a few months ago regarding the TET. When the file came to us, we kept it on hold to see which states and UTs implement it and on what pattern the test will be held," Itoo told reporters in south Kashmir's Kulgam district.

She said the teachers have dedicated decades of service to teaching students -- many of whom have become successful doctors, engineers and IAS officers -- and now those teachers are being asked to undertake the test.

"So, I stated that we will not implement it immediately. Let us see the impact. As of now, there is no immediate need to conduct this test. If all other states implement it, and if there is any further development from the Supreme Court, then we will see," she added.

Referring to the order issued by the commissioner secretary of the School Education Department, an IAS officer who reports to the lieutenant governor, Itoo said the order will not be implemented.

"I saw the order and discussions on social media. There will be no implementation. The Supreme Court has given two years. Jammu and Kashmir will implement the order if and when it is applied in the rest of the country," she said.