Will quit politics if corruption charges proved, says Rajasthan Minister Meena

Jaipur, Aug 29 (PTI) Rajasthan Agriculture Minister Kirodi Lal Meena on Friday said he practices value-based and clean politics and would quit public life if any allegation of corruption against him is proven.

"I am strong in character and principle. I practice value-based politics with integrity. I may do anything, but I cannot indulge in corruption. If there is any evidence, I am ready to be hanged," Meena told reporters here.

Referring to allegations levelled by Nagaur MP and Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) chief Hanuman Beniwal, Meena challenged him to produce evidence. "If he can show even a farmer or a factory where I have taken a single penny or even had a cup of tea, I will leave politics," the minister said.

Meena admitted he was pained by the allegations. "He has made several serious allegations against me. I am deeply hurt, and this pain will take time to fade," he said.

The remarks came a day after Meena and Beniwal clashed during a live television debate over the cancellation of the 2021 sub-inspector recruitment exam. While Beniwal accused the state government of trying to suppress the matter, Meena strongly refuted the charge. Both leaders also traded personal barbs during the heated exchange. PTI AG HIG HIG