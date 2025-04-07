Will quit politics if someone can prove I demanded money: Assam Cong chief

Guwahati, Apr 7 (PTI) Assam Pradesh Congress president Bhupen Borah on Monday claimed that he would quit politics and public life if anyone could prove that he had demanded money from any person.

In a statement, Borah asserted that the Congress follows the path of principles and ideals and it was the BJP supporters who circulated fake audio clips on social media, featuring a person allegedly demanding money from someone involved in a coal syndicate.

The BJP claimed that it was the voice of the state Congress chief, but Borah denied it saying that the ruling party is out to defame his party.

Borah said he spoke to Guwahati police commissioner and demanded that an inquiry be conducted into the circulation of the fake video clip.

He demanded that investigations be conducted and the culprits be booked immediately.

''We do not take money from any person, instead party workers spend their own money to cover the functioning costs," he added.

A three-member team led by the party's state general secretary (administration) Ramanna Barua filed a complaint at Hatigaon police station against a person for allegedly circulating the fake audio clip.

Police said they were investigating the complaint.

BJP spokesman Manoj Baruah in a statement alleged that the Congress president continuously accuses the ruling party of corruption and existence of syndicates but ''now the truth is out about who indulges in corruption''.

''The Congress is now trying to mislead the people by saying that these audio clips are fake and are AI generated but the people of the state now know the truth'', he said.

The Congress is known for its widespread corruption and ''their leaders have no moral right to give lessons on principles and honesty to the ruling BJP'', Baruah said. PTI DG DG MNB