Will quit politics if veracity of reports about my 'disguised' Delhi visits is proven: Ajit Pawar

Nashik, Aug 2 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who heads the ruling NCP, on Friday said he would quit politics if the veracity of the reports about him visiting New Delhi in disguise to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah before his party forged an alliance with the BJP, was proven.

But if the reports are found to be wrong, those who made these allegations against him should quit politics, he challenged the leaders from the opposition parties, as he alleged that efforts were on to defame him.

Reports published in a section of the media claimed that during an informal interaction held recently, Pawar himself said that he held some meetings with Amit Shah in the national capital on the alliance between the two parties.

During that interaction, he reportedly said, "I used to wear a mask and a cap during air travel while going to Delhi to attend those meetings. I had changed my name also for air travel." Latching on to his reported statements, the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the NCP (SP) leaders targeted him.

However, talking to reporters here on Friday, Pawar said he does not do politics by hiding anything.

"I am an activist who works in democracy. I don't have the habit of doing politics by hiding anything. However, we have been maligned by the opponents with fake narratives and false news," he said.

Pawar said his opponents have resorted to such moves as they were shattered due to the good schemes being implemented by the government.

"The news of me going to Delhi in disguise is false. If I want to go anywhere, I will go openly. There is no need for me to be afraid of anyone. If the reports of disguise are proven, I will quit politics," he said.

He said facts should be verified at Parliament and if the reports are proven right, he will quit politics.

"But if the reports are found incorrect, those who made the allegations without any evidence or facts should quit politics," Pawar said.

"When this incident occurred, I was the leader of the opposition in the Maharashtra assembly. Everyone recognises me and therefore, such an incident is impossible. Everything going on at present is wrong. These reports do not have any basis or evidence," he added.

"At present, efforts are on in the state to defame me. The number of talkative people has increased. The morning siren says anything about anyone," Pawar said, apparently referring to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut.

The state government has launched various schemes after proper thinking and there is a plan about how these schemes can be run permanently.

"People should believe in us. I keep my promises. You give your blessings, these schemes will continue," he said. PTI COR MVG NP