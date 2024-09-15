Will raise voice for world-class infrastructure if elected, says BJP's Gurgaon hopeful

Gurugram, Sep 15 (PTI) The BJP's Gurgaon candidate Mukesh Sharma on Sunday said he would raise his voice for an international-level sports stadium, rejuvenation of the bus stand and construction of a university and a medical college if elected to the Haryana Assembly.

Addressing a public meeting at Leisure Valley Park, Sharma said the BJP took note of his 25 years of service and showed its confidence in him by fielding him in the elections.

"Gurugram is my family and I have full confidence that all my colleagues, my elders, my mothers and sisters will make me win with the highest number of votes in the state. They will send me to Chandigarh as their representative and I will raise my voice for a better Gurugram," Sharma said.

He added that he was not an outsider unaware of Gurugram's problems.

Several parks similar to Leisure Valley Park, boasting facilities such as modern gyms and yoga centres, will come up in the Gurgaon constituency if he is elected, Sharma said.

Addressing the gathering, the BJP's district chief Kamal Yadav said Sharma had selflessly served the Gurgaon seat for 25 years.

"Now it is the duty of all of us to send him to the assembly as an MLA so that he can raise our demands in a better way," he added.

Elections to the 90-member Haryana Assembly will be held on October 5 and the results declared on October 8. PTI COR SZM