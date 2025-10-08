Will realise father's dream of making Bihar developed state: Chirag on Ram Vilas’ death anniversary

Patna, Oct 8 (PTI) Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Wednesday paid tributes to his father Ram Vilas Paswan and said he would work hard to realise the Dalit leader’s dream of making Bihar a developed state.

Interacting with media persons here, Chirag, the chief of the LJP (Ram Vilas), said, every worker of the party will step into the electoral battle with the vision of putting “Bihar and Biharis first”.

"Today is the death anniversary of my leader and my father, Ram Vilas Paswan. Our workers will fight in the upcoming elections. The goal is to make Bihar a developed state. I will realise the dreams of my father and work for 'Bihar first, Bihari first' to change the state,” he said.

Later in the day, the union minister will also address an event at his father’s birthplace, Shaharbanni, in Khagaria district.

Earlier in a post on X, Chirag wrote, “Papa used to say — 'Do not commit a crime, do not endure a crime. If you want to live, learn to die, learn to fight at every step'." In another emotional post, the Hajipur MP wrote, “Papa…on your death anniversary, I bow to you. I assure you that I am fully committed to following the path you showed and realising your vision, Bihar first, Bihari first.” The MP also said his father had a dream of all-around development of Bihar.

“The time has come to bring it to the ground. Fulfilling the responsibility you entrusted on my shoulders is the purpose and duty of my life. The grand festival of democracy is about to begin in Bihar. The upcoming elections are an opportunity to fulfil your resolve — an opportunity to give Bihar a new direction, to realise the dreams of every Bihari,” Chirag said on the social media platform.

“Papa, your inspiration - blessings and ideals will always remain my guiding light”, he wrote.

The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) is an alliance partner of the ruling NDA.