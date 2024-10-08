'Will reciprocate with early visit', EAM Jaishankar promises visiting Argentine counterpart

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said he has promised visiting Argentina Foreign Minister Diana Mondino that he will "reciprocate with an early visit" to the Latin American nation along with a business delegation.

Extending a warm welcome to Mondino during his opening remarks at the 7th India-Argentina Joint Commission Meeting held here, Jaishankar said, "I recall our last meeting held in Munich at the beginning of this year. I am glad that yesterday we had a very practical and useful session with your business delegation. I particularly thank you for bringing them." "I know you have met a lot of my ministerial colleagues as well which is a matter of satisfaction," he added.

Jaishankar said India was "very pleased" with her participation in the Voice of Global South Summit hosted by the country in August this year. "It is something that I appreciate very much", he added.

India and Argentina have also marked 75 years of establishing diplomatic ties, he said in his opening remarks.

"I think economically, trade has been good. We have had a minor dip, but we hope to be back to the levels which we had earlier. And I promised you yesterday that I will reciprocate with an early visit (to Argentina) along with a business delegation," Jaishankar said.

"As we hold a meeting of the Joint Commission, I think we can look across a wide range of domains. We have colleagues from other ministries who will be supplementing our positions," he added.

On Monday, Jaishankar held a meeting with Mondino and industry leaders from Argentina wherein they discussed ways to expand bilateral trade and investment partnerships.

Sharing photographs of the meeting on X, Jaishankar said, "Joined Foreign and Trade Minister @DianaMondino for a fruitful meeting with industry and business leaders from Argentina." "Discussed ways to expand our bilateral trade and investment partnership, including in the sectors of energy transition, minerals, health, agri-tech, defence and technology," he added. PTI KND ARI RHL