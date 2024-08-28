Will register cases against everyone involved in violence: police on Rajkot Fort clash

Mumbai, Aug 28 (PTI) Cases will be registered against every person involved in the clash between Shiv Sena (UBT) workers and BJP MP Narayan Rane's supporters at Rajkot Fort in Sindhudurg district, a senior police official said on Wednesday evening.

The site in Malvan, around 480 km from Mumbai, where a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj collapsed two days back, turned into a battleground for Shiv Sena (UBT) workers and Narayan Rane's supporters earlier in the day.

The clash was triggered by near-simultaneous arrivals of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray and his family's arch political rival and Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg MP Rane. A police constable was injured in stone-pelting.

"We are examining CCTV footage. We will identify everyone involved in the riot and take action," the senior police official said late at night. PTI DC KRK