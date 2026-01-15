Will remain active in Karnataka politics, says Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru, Jan 15 (PTI) Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H D Kumaraswamy on Thursday asserted that he will continue to remain active in Karnataka politics and will not distance himself from the State's political affairs.

"I will not move away from state politics. I will continue to remain active in state politics," the JD(S) second-in-command said, dismissing speculation about his role being limited to the Centre.

While speaking to reporters, he said, "I am in politics. It is the people of the state who will decide where I should be. Based on the wishes of the people, I will decide when to return to state politics".

Though he had been entrusted with responsibilities at the Centre, there is no escaping from state politics, he added.

Referring to political alignments, Kumaraswamy said the JD(S) is a part of the NDA and it will not allow any confusion within the bloc.

He said the objective was to ensure good governance in Karnataka.

He added that he was closely observing the functioning of the State administration.

Referring to the Shidlaghatta incident where a Congress leader Rajeev Gowda abused the City Municipal Corporation Commissioner Amrutha Gowda for removing his banner, Kumaraswamy expressed concern over the growing pressure on officials.

"In the Shidlaghatta case, I have already informed the chief secretary. So far, there has been no response," he said.

Calling the incident unfortunate, he said political party workers and leaders should not behave inappropriately with officials. If strict action is taken in one or two cases, it will serve as a lesson.

The Union Minister alleged that pressure was being exerted on officials to carry out illegal activities. Such incidents happen when the government is not functioning properly.

Kumaraswamy also cautioned officials against compromising their integrity.

"If officials indulge in illegal activities for promotions or postings, they will have to face the consequences," Kumaraswamy said, advising them to work with a clear conscience and adhere to government rules. PTI GMS ADB