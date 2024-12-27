Will remember Manmohan as only PM who made sincere efforts to uplift marginalised: Owaisi

Hyderabad, Dec 27 (PTI) AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday said he will remember Manmohan Singh as the only prime minister who made sincere efforts to uplift the "marginalised, including minorities and backward classes".

Grieving for the death of Singh, he said the story of the departed leader, a partition refugee, is a remarkable one as he went on to become RBI Governor, Finance Minister and Prime Minister.

"I will always remember him as the only Prime Minister who made sincere efforts to uplift India’s marginalised, including minorities and backward classes. My condolences to his family, friends and colleagues," he said on the social media platform 'X'.

Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms, died at AIIMS, New Delhi on Thursday. He was 92. PTI SJR GDK SJR KH