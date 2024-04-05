Will remove current Manipur govt; appoint reconciliation commission: Cong's LS poll manifesto

New Delhi, Apr 5 (PTI) The Congress on Friday said if it comes to power after the Lok Sabha polls, it will remove the Manipur government and also appoint a reconciliation commission for a political and administrative settlement that will be satisfactory to all the people of the state.

In its manifesto for the upcoming parliamentary polls, the Congress said the situation in Manipur has gone from bad to worse due to the callous neglect of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.

The opposition party said it will remove the current government in the northeastern state forthwith and heal the wounds between communities.

Manipur has been witnessing communal clashes since May last year.

"We will appoint a reconciliation commission to bring about a political and administrative settlement that will be satisfactory to all the people of the state. We will ensure appropriate compensation and redress for the victims and survivors of the conflict in Manipur," it said.

The Congress said a final solution and agreement will be entered into with the Naga groups on the basis of the preliminary pact agreed upon in 2013-14.

The party said it will assess the infrastructure deficit in the northeastern states and provide more funds for building infrastructure in the region.

"We will support border trade and make every effort to increase the volume and value of such trade. Congress will revive the Autonomous District Councils (ADCs) in the northeastern states and make them an effective instrument of local government," it said.

The party added that it will ensure that more funds are channelised through the ADCs for work related to development.

"We will ensure that tea garden workers receive fair wages and other benefits in accordance with the applicable laws and agreements," the manifesto of the opposition party said.

The manifesto, focusing on five "pillars of justice" and 25 guarantees under those, was released at the AICC headquarters here on Friday in the presence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

The Lok Sabha polls are scheduled to be held in seven phases starting April 19 and the counting of votes will be taken up on June 4. Manipur goes to polls in the first two phases on April 19 and April 26.

At least 219 people have been killed since ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur on May 3 last year, when a "Tribal Solidarity March" was organised in the hill districts of the state to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal valley. Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- constitute little more than 40 per cent and reside in the hill districts. PTI ASK RC