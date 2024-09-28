Will reopen old cases to expose history of terror tactics, killings by oppn parties: Tripura CM

Agartala, Sep 28 (PTI) Tripura’s BJP-led government would reopen old cases to expose the history of "killings and terror tactics" by the opposition parties that had ruled the state for decades, Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Saturday.

He, however, added that the cases would be opened again after exploring legal provisions.

Saha also slammed the Left Front and the Congress for raising questions over the law and order situation in the state.

Notably, the Left Front ruled Tripura for 35 years in two phases, while the Congress was in power for five years since 1978.

“The opposition parties, which have lost the people’s faith, are putting a question mark on Tripura's law and order situation. Eight to ten people came out and hit the streets alleging a worsening law and order situation in the state. The people are tired of their old practices.

“We will soon reveal the history of killings and terror tactics during their rule. All the cases of their times will be reopened after exploring the legal provisions," Saha said at a BJP programme.

The chief minister claimed that there is "no substitution"of the BJP when it comes to serving the people.

“The BJP has been working for the welfare of the people following the footsteps of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The PM implements what he promised, be it triple talaq or abrogation of Article 370," he said.

Saha said the Modi government has been working to bring peace to the North East for development.

"Altogether 12 peace accords were signed with various organisations active in the region to speed up development. Three peace accords were inked only for Tripura to ensure peace. Whatever we ask for the prime minister gives us," he said.

Saha also appealed to party leaders to make the ongoing membership drive a grand success in the northeastern state.

Over 5 lakh people have already enrolled their names as members of the saffron party which targets a membership of 7 lakh this time, a BJP leader said. PTI PS BDC