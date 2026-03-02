Will replicate Assam's 'detect, delete and deport' model for infiltrators in Bengal: Nabin

Islampur, Mar 2 (PTI) The BJP will replicate Assam’s "detect, delete and deport" model to identify and expel alleged Bangladeshi infiltrators in West Bengal if voted to power in the state, the party’s national president Nitin Nabin said on Monday.

Addressing a rally in Islampur in Malda district while flagging off the party’s ‘Parivartan Yatra’ ahead of the Assembly polls, Nabin also announced that the BJP would rename the town "Ishwarpur" if it forms the government in the state.

"We have recently formed the government in Bihar. In Assam, we are following the 'detect, delete and deport' model for Bangladeshi infiltrators. We will implement the same wherever these foreigners are eating into the rights of our own citizens," Nabin said.

Referring to the recent name deletions in post-SIR electoral rolls in the state, Nabin claimed that the Election Commission has already taken away franchise rights of "more than 50 lakh Bangladeshi infiltrators" in Bengal.

"If names of 50 lakh Bangladeshis weren't deleted by the EC, then the Centre's welfare schemes, meant for the people of Bengal, would have benefited the infiltrators," he said.

Nabin announced that once in power, the BJP will rename Islampur as Ishwarpur.

"We will fulfil your dream of renaming this place Ishwarpur because this has been the land of Rajbanshi reformer Thakur Panchanan Barma, the last Hindu king of Bengal, Lakshman Sen, and revolutionary freedom fighter Purna Chandra Das," he said, while addressing the gathering as "people of Ishwarpur" throughout his speech. PTI SMY RBT MNB