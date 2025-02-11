Will reply to party notice: Anil Vij

Chandigarh, Feb 11 (PTI) Haryana Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday said he would respond to show cause notice issued to him by the BJP over his repeated targeting of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and state unit chief Mohan Lal Badoli.

The notice was issued to Vij on Monday on the instructions of the BJP national president and the party had sought a written reply from the minister within three days, Badoli said.

Talking to reporters outside the airport here, Vij said he was in Bengaluru for the last three days and would draft his reply after reaching home.

"I will go home, take a cold shower, eat food and sit down to write my reply which I will send to the high command," the energy and transport minister told reporters in the evening before heading to his home in Ambala Cantt in Haryana.

In the notice issued to Vij on Monday, Badoli said, "It is informed that you have recently made public statements against the party (state) president (Badoli) and the chief minister's post. These are serious allegations and are against the party's policy and internal discipline".

"We expect you to give a written explanation on this subject within 3 days," it mentioned.

Vij, 71, the seven-time MLA from the Ambala Cantonment, had been consistently targeting Saini. The chief minister, however, had sought to play down the issue, saying that Vij being a senior, had the right to say what he feels.

Last week, Vij shared some pictures, claiming that "workers" seen with a "friend" of Saini were also seen with an Independent candidate whom he defeated in the state assembly polls in 2024.

Vij had won the October Assembly polls from his Ambala Cantt constituency and became MLA for the seventh time after defeating independent candidate Chitra Sarwara.

On January 31, Vij said it had been more than 100 days since he publicly raised the issue of those, including officials, who played a "role" in trying to defeat him in the polls but no action was taken against them.

Vij had taken a dig at Saini, saying, "Since assuming office, he (Saini) has been on an 'udan khatola' (chopper). If he comes down, he will see the suffering of the people." Earlier, Vij said Badoli should resign as the state BJP chief after being booked in a rape case to maintain the "sanctity" of the party till he was found to be innocent in the Himachal Pradesh police investigation into the matter.

Last week, six people, including a woman, who had accused Badoli and singer Rocky Mittal of rape, were booked for extortion and criminal intimidation.

In a related development, the Himachal Pradesh Police filed a cancellation report in a court recently in the alleged gangrape case against Badoli and Mittal.

Solan Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said the cancellation report was filed in court recently as no truth was found in the allegations and due to lack of evidence.

Vij had earlier also often remained at loggerheads with the previous BJP government led by M L Khattar. Khattar is now a Union minister. PTI SUN RHL