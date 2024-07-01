Will request Centre to confer Bharat Ratna on ex-CM Vasantrao Naik: Fadnavis

Mumbai, Jul 1 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said the state government will request the Centre to confer Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian honour, on former CM late Vasantrao Naik.

Opposition Congress member Nana Patole raised the demand in the state assembly.

Today is Naik's 111th birth anniversary. The Congress leader had served as the state chief minister from 1963 to 1975.

The state government observes his birth anniversary as 'Krishi Din' (agriculture day).

Fadnavis said there has been a demand to confer Bharat Ratna on former CM Naik.

"We will pursue the matter with the Centre to honour him with the Bharat Ratna," the deputy CM said. PTI MR GK