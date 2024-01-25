Will request court to formulate system to fill up thousands of vacancies in schools: Mamata

Bardhaman (WB), Jan 24 (PTI) Stating that there were around 60-70 thousand vacancies for the positions of teachers in schools in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday appealed to the court to formulate a system so that immediate recruitment could be made.

Advertisment

She said that the state is ready to fill up the vacancies but its hands are tied due to court cases which were filed allegedly by leaders of the CPI(M), Congress and the BJP.

The CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) are probing into alleged irregularities in appointments in state-run schools following cases filed at the Calcutta High Court. Several ruling TMC leaders have been arrested in connection with the scam.

"We have got thousands of vacancies for teachers, but because of court cases, we are unable to make appointments. At least 60-70 thousand people could have been appointed at schools only,” Banerjee said.

Advertisment

The chief minister was speaking at a government-organised public distribution programme and administrative review meeting held here in Purba Bardhaman district.

"A few leaders of the CPI(M), Congress and the BJP have moved to court and filed cases stopping the recruitment process. These days, people do not win elections but go to court," she said.

Banerjee said that the court wants to rectify some mistakes.

Advertisment

"I am sorry that sometimes the government cannot do anything because its hands are tied. I respect the judiciary. I am not against any particular judge," she said.

The chief minister said that being a lawyer, she knows that a judgment can be criticised.

"I would appeal to the honourable court to formulae a system so that the vacancies are filled up and thousands of youths are recruited," she said adding that vacancies would be filled up in other departments as well.

At the meeting, Banerjee inaugurated a bunch of projects for the districts of Purba and Paschim Bardhaman.

According to officials, Banerjee inaugurated a total of 491 projects worth Rs 365.45 crores. PTI SCH NN