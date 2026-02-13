Will respect court's decision in Kanpur Lamborghini case: UP Deputy CM

Bhadohi (UP), Feb 13 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Friday said the state government follows a zero-tolerance policy towards crime and will abide by the court's decision in the Kanpur Lamborghini crash case in which the accused was granted bail hours after his arrest.

Referring to criticism by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav over the handling of the case, Pathak said the opposition leader should "be aware of the facts" and reflect on the number of organised mafias active during his regime.

"Our government works with a zero-tolerance policy towards crime. No criminal, big or small, will be spared. Today, there is not a single organised mafia operating in the state," Pathak told reporters after inspecting the Suriyawan Community Health Centre in Bhadohi.

On the Lamborghini crash in Kanpur earlier this week, in which the speeding luxury car allegedly driven by Shivam Mishra rammed into six people on VIP Road leaving them injured, Pathak said the matter is sub-judice.

The 35-year-old accused, son of a local businessman, was arrested by police on Thursday morning after allegedly evading questioning.

He was produced before the court of the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, which rejected the police plea for 14 days' judicial custody and granted him bail on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 20,000 later in the afternoon.

Police had claimed that Mishra was not cooperating with the investigation and had been moving around to avoid arrest. The defence argued that the offences mentioned in the FIR carry a maximum punishment of less than seven years and cited alleged procedural lapses in seeking remand. The court declined the remand plea and ordered his release on bail.

The crash, captured in CCTV footage and widely circulated on social media, triggered public outrage and scrutiny over the investigation. Police later amended the FIR to name Mishra after initially listing an unidentified driver. A separate plea by a man claiming he was driving the car was rejected by the court.

Pathak said, "The case is before the court. We want the police to present their side impartially and firmly. Whatever decision the court takes, we will respect it." He added that in cases arising out of personal enmity or other disputes, the government does not differentiate between individuals and ensures strict action against offenders.

Earlier, Pathak, also the state's health minister, inaugurated a statue of Bharat Mata at Sarv Shakti Dham temple and offered prayers.

Speaking on health services, the deputy chief minister said the state government has made significant progress in reducing maternal and infant mortality rates and that all government hospitals provide free medical facilities. He urged people to opt for institutional deliveries and avoid private facilities or untrained attendants for childbirth.

Expressing dissatisfaction over cleanliness and infrastructure at the Suriyawan Community Health Centre, Pathak said immediate repairs were required. He directed officials to prepare estimates if needed, asserting that funds were available with the department. PTI COR KIS RUK RUK