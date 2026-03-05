Will respond strongly to US sinking of frigate in Indian Ocean: Iranian envoy

New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) Iran's Ambassador to India Mohammad Fathali on Thursday condemned the US for sinking an Iranian naval vessel in the Indian Ocean, calling it an “assassination” that violated international laws and vowed a strong retaliation by Tehran.

Speaking to PTI Videos here, Fathali said Iran would respond “very strongly” to the sinking of the frigate Dena, which he claimed was unarmed and returning after participating in peace duties.

“This ship was unarmed, and it was returning after taking part in peace duty. And this is very important, because I think that the United States and the Zionists want to disturb and destroy all the international laws," he said.

"You be sure, and we promise that Iran will respond to this strongly. We have announced several times that we rely on our faith and on the support of our people," Fathali added.

A US submarine fired a torpedo to sink the Iranian frigate Dena in international waters off Sri Lanka's southern coast on Tuesday. The vessel was returning from Visakhapatnam after taking part in the International Fleet Review.

The US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth described it as the first such torpedo sinking of an enemy vessel since World War II.

"Some countries said they want to send some representative for negotiation, but we believe that any negotiation at this time is not useful for the region, and absolutely not for Iran because they started the war," Fathali said.

Fathali reiterated Iran's readiness for peace but emphasised its current state of war footing.

"We will prevail, and we will have victory. This is our stance on the United States and the Zionist regime. Up to now, we are in the condition of war, but the institutions in our country continue to work," he said.

He said Iran re-entered negotiations despite doubts about the other side's intentions.

Highlighting bilateral ties, the envoy said India and Iran share a strong cultural background and common interests in the region.

"We believe that we have a common interest in the region and we have common faith," he added.