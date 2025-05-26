Will respond to Himanta's allegations on soil of Assam: Gogoi in Bihar

Patna, May 26 (PTI) Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi on Monday vowed to respond to allegations levelled by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma "on the soil" of his home state.

The deputy leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, who is on a tour of Bihar, was speaking to reporters at the Patna airport.

"What the chief minister of Assam has said against me, I will like to rebut on the soil of Assam," said the Jorhat MP, whose late father Tarun Gogoi had been the longest-serving CM of the northeastern state.

He was replying to a query on the allegations that he and his British wife have links with Pakistan.

Gogoi, who was made the president of the Congress in Assam earlier in the day, also profusely thanked the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and the party's national president, Mallikarjun Kharge, among others, for reposing their trust in him.

Replying to another query, he said, "Our party is all for a strong and solid response to Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack. This has been the stand of Rahul Gandhi. I will speak more on the issue tomorrow when I will be addressing a public meeting in Muzaffarpur."