Will respond with full facts: EC on Rahul's allegations of electoral irregularities in Maharashtra

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Friday said it will respond with full facts in writing after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that Maharashtra has more voters than the state's total population.

Soon after Gandhi levelled the allegations at a press conference here, the poll body said in a post on X, "ECI considers political parties, as priority stake holders, of course the voters being the prime and deeply values views, suggestions, questions coming from political parties."

ECI considers political parties,as priority stakeholders,of course the voters being the prime & deeply values views, suggestions, questions coming from political parties. Commission would respond in writing with full factual &procedural matrix uniformly adopted across the country — Election Commission of India (@ECISVEEP) February 7, 2025

"Commission would respond in writing with full factual & procedural matrix uniformly adopted across the country," it said without naming Gandhi or referring to his allegations.

The Congress leader claimed that the adult population of Maharashtra is 9.54 crore as per government data while there are 9.7 crore voters in the state.

There are more voters in Maharashtra than the total population of the state, he alleged.

Gandhi further alleged that 39 lakh voters were added in Maharashtra in five months after the Lok Sabha polls as against 32 lakh in the last five years.