SKM to resume protests on pending demands of legal guarantee to MSP, farm loan waiver

New Delhi: Farmers' body SKM on Thursday announced it will resume its agitation over its pending demands, including a legal guarantee to MSP and loan waiver, and submit a memorandum to the prime minister and the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), which led the 2020-21 farmers' protest, made the announcement a day after its general body met.

"The general body has decided to resume the agitation demanding implementation of the agreement, dated December 9, 2021, that the Union government has with the SKM, signed by the Secretary of the Department of Agriculture, Government of India, and other key demands affecting the livelihood of farmers," the SKM said.

It said the organisation will submit an updated charter of demands to all MPs, On August 9, the SKM will observe "Quit India Day" as "Corporates Quit India Day" by holding demonstrations across the country in support of its charter of demands, the organisation said.