Will retaliate if attacked for protesting against Kerala CM, says LoP

Kozhikode (Kerala), Dec 21 (PTI) Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Kerala assembly, V D Satheesan on Thursday reiterated that the youth and student outfits of the Congress party will hit back if they are attacked for protesting against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his government's Nava Kerala Sadas.

Advertisment

Satheesan, who had a day ago also said the same thing, claimed that the grand old party, the Youth Congress (YC) and the Kerala Students' Union (KSU) arrived at this decision as they were "fed up" with the continuous attacks on them allegedly by the DYFI, SFI and the police for showing black flags to the CM.

The opposition leader further said that he was not scared by the case against him for destruction of property in connection with the violent clash between the police and YC activists outside the State Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

Satheesan also termed as 'funny' the CM accusing him of calling for violence when it was Vijayan who was actually responsible for every attack on YC-KSU activists during the Nava Kerala Sadas -- the state government's outreach programme.

Advertisment

He alleged that it was the CM who called for riots in the state by describing as "rescue efforts" the attacks on KSU-YC activists by the workers of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), CPI(M)'s youth wing and the Students' Federation of India (SFI), the Left party's student outfit.

"He has been justifying the attacks on our kids (KSU-YC activists) till now. We have been watching these attacks for days and finally, we got fed up with it and said if we are attacked, we will hit back.

"We said so after exhausting all limits of our patience. We had no other option," Satheesan contended.

Advertisment

He also claimed that the police were very lenient towards SFI activists who jumped before the Governor's vehicle or show him black flags.

"But, when it comes to KSU-YC activists, the police brutally beat them up. Is it because they think no one will take up their (KSU-YC) cause? Then they are mistaken.

"If we are hit, we will hit back. Let there be no doubt about that. That is our decision, he said while speaking to reporters here.

Advertisment

Regarding the case against him, Satheesan sought to know whether the CM thought he could be scared by such tactics.

"If my kids (KSU-YC activists) go to jail on false cases, I will go with them. I am not scared," he said.

On the ongoing row between the Governor on one side and the state government and SFI on the other, the LoP said it was a 'drama' being enacted by them to divert public attention from the real issues affecting the state.

Advertisment

Satheesan also said that there was no cause for the Congress to be disappointed as it won the last two assembly by-polls with huge margins and also had an edge in all the recent local body by-elections.

"That is how people react. So, why should we be disappointed?" he asked.

The CM and other Left leaders have been saying that Satheesan as well as the opposition Congress was unhappy over the huge turnout for the Nava Kerala Sadas. PTI HMP HMP ROH