Will return people's affection: UP BJP chief at 2027 polls campaign launch in Ayodhya

Ayodhya (UP), Jan 12 (PTI) BJP's Uttar Pradesh president Pankaj Chaudhary on Monday launched the party's campaign for the 2027 assembly elections from Ayodhya, asserting that the BJP would return to power in the state under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Chaudhary, who was accorded a warm reception on entering the district under the leadership of former MP Lallu Singh, addressed party workers and local residents, thanking the central leadership for entrusting "a small worker" like him with the responsibility of heading the party in the country's largest state.

He said the affection shown by party workers and the public would be reciprocated in the 2027 elections, adding that no one could mislead BJP workers or weaken their resolve. On the basis of the work done by the Modi and Yogi governments and the strength of the organisation, the BJP would form a majority government again, he said.

During his Ayodhya visit, Chaudhary was scheduled to deliberate on 86 assembly seats across 14 districts of the Awadh region and share the party's roadmap for victory with workers.

According to party sources, 63 MLAs and seven ministers from the region participated in the meeting.

Earlier, travelling from Lucknow to Ayodhya via Barabanki, Chaudhary stopped at several places to meet party workers and activists who welcomed him.

In a series of posts on social media platform X, the BJP state chief said he offered prayers at the Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya, seeking welfare, peace and prosperity for all. He described the reception by workers across the Awadh region as emotionally moving and said the affection and trust shown by them was the party's biggest strength.

Drawing inspiration from the ideals of Lord Ram, Chaudhary said he renewed his resolve, along with party workers, to remain dedicated to organisation-building and public service, and prayed for strength to continue serving the people while upholding the party's discipline and values.