Will revamp PM SVANidhi scheme for street vendors: Sitharaman

New Delhi: PM SVANidhi scheme for street vendors will be revamped with enhanced loans from banks and UPI-linked credit cards with Rs 30,000 limit, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday.

Presenting her eighth consecutive budget, Sitharaman said the scheme has benefited more than 68 lakh street vendors through respite from high interest informal sector loans.

"Building on this success the scheme will be revamped with enhanced loans from banks UPI-linked credit cards with Rs 30,000 limit and capacity building support," she said. PM Street Vendor's AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) is a Special Micro-Credit Facility for providing affordable loans to street vendors.