National

Will revamp PM SVANidhi scheme for street vendors: Sitharaman

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Nirmala Sitharaman Union Budget 2025

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2025-26 in the Lok Sabha, in New Delhi, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025.

New Delhi: PM SVANidhi scheme for street vendors will be revamped with enhanced loans from banks and UPI-linked credit cards with Rs 30,000 limit, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday.

Presenting her eighth consecutive budget, Sitharaman said the scheme has benefited more than 68 lakh street vendors through respite from high interest informal sector loans.

"Building on this success the scheme will be revamped with enhanced loans from banks UPI-linked credit cards with Rs 30,000 limit and capacity building support," she said. PM Street Vendor's AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) is a Special Micro-Credit Facility for providing affordable loans to street vendors.

parliament PM SVANidhi Budget Speech Nirmala Sithraman PM SVANidhi Scheme Viksit Bharat Viksit Bharat @2047 Union Budget 2025