Will review INDI alliance's dismal performance in Maharashtra, says Tejashwi Yadav

Datia, Nov 24 (PTI) Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday said the INDI alliance will review the reasons behind its massive defeat in the Maharashtra assembly polls.

The opposition Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) of Sharad Pawar managed to win just 16, 20 and 10 seats, respectively, in the 288-member assembly, while the BJP bagged 132 along with 57 for Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and 41 for NCP.

Yadav and his father Lalu Prasad Yadav offered prayers at Peetambara Peeth, a famous 'Shakti Peeth' of the country, here.

"We have won in Jharkhand. We will review the reasons behind Maharashtra defeat. But I can say with confidence that we will win the 2025 Bihar elections," he told reporters.

"We have come to seek blessings of Maa (Mother Goddess) so that we can serve others," he said.

The father-son duo also prayed at Van Khandeshwar temple of Lord Shiva. PTI COR ADU BNM