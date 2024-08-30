Will review PSI recruitment exam postponement: K'taka Home Minister Parameshwara

Bengaluru, Aug 30 (PTI) Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Friday said he would seek information from officials concerned regarding the UPSC Civil Services Examination clashing with the Police Sub-Inspector Recruitment exam on September 22.

Addressing reporters here, he said the state government announced the PSI exam date before the Union Public Service Commission did, but this point will be considered.

“We will see. We will review it. Already we have announced the date. In case there is any possibility or if we get more representations (from the candidates), we can consider it (postponement of PSI exam),” Parameshwara said.

The Minister further said that the exams cannot be postponed always by citing clash of dates with other exams as an excuse.

“Everything was going on very smoothly. When I was the Home Minister earlier, thousands of people were recruited (in the police department) without any hindrance, but this time there were hiccups such as the PSI scam and the delay in conducting the exam,” he said.

Two years ago, PSI recruitment scam came to light in which an Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Amrit Paul was arrested along with several others. PTI GMS GMS ROH