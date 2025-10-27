Will revoke tree felling nod for projects: SC warns Maha govt on poor compensatory afforestation

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) Irked over poor implementation of compensatory afforestation in Mumbai, the Supreme Court on Monday warned the Maharashtra government that it will revoke all earlier permissions for felling trees for projects like Mumbai metro rail and Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR).

The top court directed the Maharashtra chief secretary to hold a meeting with all the stakeholders and come out with a "concrete proposal as to what steps are being taken" to ensure that "compensatory afforestation" is carried out in letter and spirit.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran asked the state's top officer to file an affidavit before it on or before November 11.

The bench was furious when it was apprised that compensatory afforestation has not been given due attention. A balance has to be struck between "development of the country" and the conservation of ecology in cities like Mumbai, it observed.

"We will revoke all the permissions granted so far for the projects like Mumbai metro rail," the CJI cautioned.

This led the counsel for the state government and its authorities to seek an opportunity to file a better affidavit by November 11.

The bench was hearing a fresh plea of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) seeking a nod to fell trees for the GMLR project subject to compensatory afforestation.

On August 14, the top court permitted the civic body's tree authority to allow felling of 95 trees for the project.

At the outset, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the Tree Authority of the BMC, said that for the GMLR project, it needed to fell over 1,000 trees.

Rohatgi said out of these, 632 trees will be "transplanted" and 407 will have to be cut permanently.

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for activists opposing the tree felling, alleged that compensatory afforestation is a "sham" exercise and one-ft-tall saplings are being planted and due care for at least six months has not been provided.

"This has led to a situation where these saplings are dying," he said, adding that the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) has taken a parcel of forest land from Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) to undertake the compensatory afforestation.

Strangely, the MMRCL has given the work of compensatory afforestation to the SGNP authorities, he said.

"There is nothing wrong even if the barren forest land is chosen for compensatory afforestation," CJI Gavai said.

He was, however, irked over the fact that the MMRCL, which was permitted to fell trees for its projects, outsourced the job to the SGNP authorities.

The bench also took note of the fact that one-ft-tall saplings are being planted and said these important measures should not be taken lightly as the expenses were minor, keeping in mind the worth of the projects.

For now, the bench has not permitted the BMC to fell trees for its GMLR project and said that now the matter will be taken up on November 11.

On August 14, the top court gave its nod to fell 95 trees in Mumbai's Film City for the GMLR project subject to compensatory afforestation.

The GMLR project aims at developing road connectivity from Western Express Highway to Eastern Express Highway to reduce the travel time between Mulund and Goregaon by almost an hour.

According to the BMC, the 95 trees had to be felled for operating the tunnel boring machines and launching shaft work for the tunnelling work.

The BMC filed the plea keeping in mind the top court's January 10 order which directed the Tree Authority of the civic body not to allow any further tree felling in Mumbai's Aarey Colony without its permission.

The civic body said the area, where tree felling was proposed, fell under Film City and not under Aarey Colony, and yet it filed the plea in the top court as part of abundant caution.

"No doubt the protection of the environment is important and it has been held by this court in several judgements keeping in mind the principle of inter-generational equity," CJI Gavai said.

He, however, noted that development cannot be ignored.

"The development of infrastructure is also necessary. Unless proper infrastructure is put in place, the country cannot progress," he added.

The bench asked the BMC to file the report of the experts on the issue alongside the afforestation plan and made clear that no tree could be felled without its prior nod.

The trees are to be felled for the 6.2-kilometre twin tunnels, which are part of the GMLR between Film City, Goregaon and Khindipada (Amar Nagar), Mulund.

The SC's previous order asking the Tree Authority of the BMC not to allow any further tree felling in Aarey Colony without its permission was passed in connection with the MMRCL's car shed project. PTI SJK DIV DIV