Will safeguard rights of SCs, pro-actively prevent injustices against them: New NCSC chairperson

New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) Kishor Makwana assumed charge as the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) chairperson on Monday and said he will not just safeguard the interests and rights of the community but also remain pro-active to prevent any form of injustice to them.

Luv Kush Kumar also assumed the charge of member of NCSC here.

After taking charge, Makwana addressed the media and said that he will work incessantly to safeguard the interests and rights of the Scheduled Castes community.

He added that the commission will work not only to ensure justice to SCs but will also remain pro-active to prevent any form of injustice to them.

He said that the NCSC will contribute to the process of socio-economic development of Scheduled Castes. He said that the efforts will be to maintain social harmony.

Makwana was a joint spokesperson of the Gujarat unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

He is also a journalist and author of more than 33 books on subjects related to B R Ambedkar.

Last year, BJP leader Vijay Sampla resigned as chairman of the NCSC, following which Arun Halder held the position of acting chairperson. PTI UZM SMN