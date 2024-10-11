Will seek time from Raj Bhavan on Saturday for staking claim to form govt: Farooq

Srinagar, Oct 11 (PTI) National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah Friday said the INDIA bloc will seek time from the Raj Bhavan on Saturday for staking claim to form the government in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The LG is coming (to the Valley). We will ask for time tomorrow and present the letter of support and seek a date for swearing-in ceremony for the new government," he told reporters here.

He expressed hope the NC-Congress alliance, of which CPI(M) is also a part, will get the time so that "we can inform our friends to attend the ceremony".

In response to a question about the lone AAP MLA-elect extending support to the NC, Abdullah said the alliance needs to win the hearts of the people of Jammu and overcome the "false propaganda" that has been spread there.

"It is not their (people of Jammu) fault, they have been fed that stone-pelting will start and terrorism will increase, but they have not realised that their lands have been taken, jobs have been taken, everything has vanished, but they have still fallen for their propaganda. We want to clear this propaganda from their hearts.

"We want to live in prosperity. There are many big problems which we are facing which we have to counter together. And in this we need the cooperation from the Central government," he said.

"The statehood should be restored so that the government can work. After all, this is the crown of India. If the crown is not shining, how will the country shine," the NC chief added.

Abdullah agreed there are apprehensions that the government in a union territory setup might have limited powers. "That is why we are seeking restoration of statehood so that the government is able to work." He said there were no differences with the alliance partner Congress on the government formation. PTI SSB MIJ TIR TIR