'Will shoot you': Farrukhabad BJP MP's sister alleges assault by in-laws, FIR lodged

Etah: BJP MP from Farrukhabad Mukesh Rajput's sister has filed a police complaint accusing her in-laws of assault, police said.

Based on the complaint, a case has been registered against three persons, police said on Sunday.

According to the complaint, Reena Singh alleged that her father-in-law, Laxman Singh, and brothers-in-law, Rajesh and Girish, attacked her and threatened to kill her.

She claimed that on Sunday afternoon, Girish and Laxman Singh tried to record a video of her through a bathroom window while she was taking a bath. When she objected, she was allegedly verbally abused and physically assaulted.

Singh further claimed that her father-in-law took out a licensed rifle and threatened her, saying, "I will shoot you." He also allegedly hit her with a stick.

According to the complainant, Rajesh attacked her with a sharp knife, causing an injury to her hand, while Girish attacked her with an iron rod.

In her written complaint to police, Singh said that she continues to receive threats even after the assault.

Station House Officer, Sahawar, Chaman Goswami said an FIR has been registered against Laxman Singh, Rajesh and Girish based on the complaint.

"The matter is being investigated and strict action will be taken against the culprits as per the law," he said.