Will shortly issue notification for appointment of Manipur HC CJ: Centre to SC

New Delhi: The Centre on Monday told the Supreme Court that it will shortly issue a notification for appointment of the chief justice of the Manipur High Court.

The apex court was hearing two pleas, including the one alleging delay by the Centre in clearing the names recommended by the collegium for appointment and transfer of judges.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia was informed that files regarding transfer of 14 judges of high courts have been cleared while the remaining 12 are under process.

The apex court collegium headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud had on July 5 recommended the appointment of Delhi High Court judge Justice Siddharth Mridul as the chief justice of the Manipur High Court.

The bench has posted the matter for further hearing on October 20.