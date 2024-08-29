Will sit on indefinite fast if govt doesn’t fulfil demand for Maratha quota by Sept 29: Jarange

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Aug 29 (PTI) Activist Manoj Jarange on Thursday vowed to launch an indefinite fast if the Maharashtra government doesn’t fulfil their demand for Maratha quota by September 29 and trounce “113 candidates” of ruling Mahayuti in the upcoming assembly polls.

Speaking to reporters at Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district, Jarange accused Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of indulging in casteism and promoting the police officials who had allegedly used force against Maratha community members during a protest last year.

“Did Fadnavis sell his land in Nagpur or bungalow to give women Rs 1,500 a month (through ‘Ladki Bahin’ scheme)? The money belongs to us but they are promoting themselves,” he said.

Jarange has been demanding the Other Backward Community (OBC) tag for Marathas and the implementation of the draft notification issued by the state government earlier this year for issuing certificates to ‘sage soyare’ (blood relatives) of eligible Kunbi Marathas.

Kunbi, an agrarian group, falls under the OBC category, and Jarange has been demanding that Kunbi certificates be issued to all Marathas, thus making them eligible for quota benefits in government jobs and education.

“We will trounce 113 candidates of the ruling parties in the assembly elections. Those around Fadnavis will tell him that I’m making political statements, but we will stop talking this way if they give us reservation. If they take the wrong path, so will I,” he said.

Calling for a “full and final” agitation, Jarange said he would launch an indefinite fast on September 29 if the government fails to fulfil their demands.

“They (ruling parties) are more afraid of peaceful agitations than the ones done on the streets. The Maratha community will get what it wants,” he said.

He demanded the immediate withdrawal of cases registered against Maratha protesters and accused Fadnavis, who holds the home portfolio, of promoting police officials behind the lathi charge on members of the community last year.

Jarange also slammed former Union minister and ex-MP from Jalna Raosaheb Danve for “targeting” Maratha activists. Given these actions, how can he expect the re-election of his son Santosh Danve from the Bhokardan assembly seat, asked the activist.

“Santosh will face the wrath of Marathas in the assembly elections,” he added. PTI COR AW NR