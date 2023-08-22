Will sit on protest if villagers' issues are not solved in 15 days: Noida MLA to UP govt officials

Noida: Noida MLA and BJP leader Pankaj Singh has said he would join the ongoing protest of villagers outside the Noida Authority's office if their woes concerning land acquisition are not resolved by Uttar Pradesh government officials and the local authority within 15 days.

The BJP legislator's outburst came after protestors, under the banner of Bharatiya Kisan Parishad, barricaded his camp office here on Monday. The protestors were led by local farmer leader Sukhbir Pehlwan.

Residents of 81 villages in Noida, including those from Sadarpur, Bahlolpur, Gejha, Barola, Sorkha and Sarfabad, are among hundreds of people who have been protesting against the Noida Authority over issues related to the acquisition of their land by the state government in the past.

Singh said last year officials of the Noida Authority and the Infrastructure and Industrial Development were apprised of the protestors' woes, but "to date, not one officer has come here" with any update on the matter.

He also blamed the policies of previous state governments led by the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party for the troubles of the villagers here.

"I am saying this directly to Infrastructure and Industrial Development Commissioner Manoj Singh. Should he not take cognisance of the matter and inform us (what is happening)?

"Instead we are calling up people to find out what is happening, while he is doing tamasha sitting there (in Lucknow)," Singh said, addressing the protestors.

The Noida MLA told the protesters, "I am giving 15 days to the Noida Authority, IIDC and the Industrial Minister. Answers to all issues will come in 15 days otherwise I will join the protest." The BJP leader also said he will take up the issue with the government.

"I will not make any false promises. Regardless of how many votes it may cost me, I will never work for what is wrong. We are in politics to serve the people, do what is right, help people get justice and not allow anything wrong," Singh said.