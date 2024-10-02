Will stand firm with LDF, CPI(M); won't contest elections: K T Jaleel

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 2 (PTI) Independent Left MLA K T Jaleel on Wednesday said that while he will not be part of parliamentary politics any longer, he will stand firm with the LDF and continue as a fellow traveller with the ruling CPI(M) in the state.

Rejecting speculations that he might leave the Left front just like dissident MLA from Nilambur constituency, P V Anvar, Jaleel said he will never betray or reject the CPI(M), LDF or Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

He said that Vijayan was the one of those at the forefront opposing the BJP in the country and extremist groups in all religions were trying to depict the CM as a Sangh Parivar supporter.

At the same time, Jaleel also said he will continue to be friendly with Anvar, but was strongly opposed to the Nilambur MLA's political views and the party that he plans to form.

The Left MLA, speaking to reporters after a book release ceremony, however, said that he does not believe that Anvar sought help from any communal or extremist groups nor that he was involved in smuggling activities.

He was responding to reporters' queries as to whether he agrees with the CPI(M) claim that Anvar was backed by the Jamaat-e-Islami.

While stating that he did not believe Anvar would take help from such an organisation, Jaleel said that the Jamaat would go to any extent to create problems.

On Tuesday, CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan had claimed Anvar was backed by an alliance of the Congress, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and the Jamaat-e-Islami.

Later the same day, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in a veiled attack on Anvar had said, "Some individuals, believing themselves to be backed by one of the several communal forces in the state, have rented out their tongues and are making allegations to depict the CPI(M) and its members as non-secular.

"Such attempts, in the hope of portraying the CPI(M) as communal, will only prove to be a delusion." Anvar had sought to portray the CM's two close confidantes -- ADGP (Law and Order) M R Ajithkumar and Vijayan's political secretary P Sasi -- and certain CPI(M) leaders as trying to move closer to the RSS.

The CM had also taken a dig at Anvar by saying that some individuals were affected by the police action against gold smuggling and hawala transactions.

Anvar has been alleging that the police pilfered some portions of the gold seized from "carriers" of the yellow metal.

He has been accusing ADGP Ajithkumar and other senior police officials of not following proper procedure while seizing gold illegally brought from abroad.

He had challenged the CM to order a reinvestigation into the around 180 gold smuggling cases in the state.

Jaleel said that neither he nor Anvar were of the view that the entire Kerala police department was corrupt.

He said that they both only pointed out some issues in policing in the Malappuram district.

Regarding Anvar's claims of RSS links in the police, Jaleel alleged that it was the Congress and its ally IUML which created the problem of communal leanings within the force.

He claimed it was the CPI(M)-led LDF government which took action against officers with such leanings and dismissed them from service.

On being asked why no action was taken against ADGP Ajithkumar over his meeting with RSS leaders, Jaleel said steps would be taken once the report of the investigation into the matter comes.

He said that the probe into the issue was being carried out properly and added that the ADGP ought not to have met the RSS leaders.

Jaleel also said that he had requested Anvar to wait for the report and the Nilambur MLA had agreed.

"But things later went out of control," he added.

Anvar has been locking horns with the Left party and Vijayan for the past few weeks on various issues, following which the CPI(M) severed all ties with him. PTI HMP HMP SA