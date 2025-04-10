Will stand in forefront of legal battles for TN’s rights, says CM Stalin

Chennai, Apr 10 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin on Thursday said he would be in the forefront of legal battles to protect the state's rights and said the 'victory' in the Supreme Court verdict in Governor R N Ravi’s case was only the beginning.

The DMK will continue its crusade to protect India's democracy and cooperative federalism. "I will stand in the forefront of legal battles to protect the state's rights without giving them up," Stalin said in a letter addressed to party workers.

Referring to the Supreme Court’s judgment in the Governor's case, he said this was "a beginning; it will continue in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) case too." He said history has shown that the verdicts obtained by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the government led by it through legal struggle will shed light not only on the welfare of Tamil Nadu but also on the entire democracy of India.

Stalin further said, "the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the Governor’s abuses of power and protect the state’s rights in the case brought by the Dravida Model Government is a day that will be etched in the pages of history in golden letters." In a major victory to DMK-led Tamil Nadu government, the Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared 10 bills which were stalled and reserved by Governor R N Ravi for President's consideration, and also set a timeline for all governors to act on the bills passed by state assemblies. PTI JSP KH