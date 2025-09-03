Will stand with BJP like a rock beyond 2027, says Nishad Party chief

Ballia (UP), Sep 3 (PTI) Nishad Party chief and Uttar Pradesh minister Sanjay Nishad on Wednesday dismissed reports of discontent with the BJP, asserting that his party remains firmly aligned with the ruling party and will continue to support it in the future.

Talking to reporters after distributing relief material to flood-affected families in Chandpur village under Bansdih tehsil, Nishad, the Nirdal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal (Nishad Party) president, said, "The Opposition has no issues to raise. They make statements from here and there.

"We were with the BJP yesterday, we are with them today and we will remain with them in 2027 and beyond. We are people connected by ideology and are standing with the BJP like a rock." Responding to speculation that he might leave the BJP, the Uttar Pradesh Fisheries Minister alleged that some leaders in the BJP — who came from the Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Congress — were creating confusion.

"Some imported leaders in the BJP are damaging the party from within. They should tell where they stand. I have clarified my position and action is being taken against them. I have demanded that they be set on the right path," he said.

In July, Nishad issued a warning to the BJP that the Nishad Party may consider backing the BJP in the 2027 assembly elections if the state government did not grant Scheduled Caste (SC) status to the fisherfolk community, which at present is classified as Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

On the absence of BJP leaders from the party's recent national convention in Delhi, Nishad said, "The BJP leaders had agreed to attend, but the nomination for vice president took place that day and some important Bills came up. Because of that, they could not come. The media presented it differently." PTI COR ABN ABN KSS KSS